New NKU president named Wednesday

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WXIX) - Northern Kentucky University’s Board of Regents selected the college’s new president Wednesday.

Dr. Cady Short-Thompson is the university’s seventh president after a unanimous decision.

The CEO and Executive Director of Breakthrough Cincinnati comes from a 25-year background in higher education and was an award-winning professor of communication and department chair at NKU from 1996-2010.

“I am ecstatic to return home to NKU, where my professional journey began, and to give back to the people and place that invested so fully in me,” Dr. Short-Thompson said in a statement.

“NKU’s values of excellence, engagement, student-centeredness, and belonging are deep in me, and I am eager to serve alongside NKU’s talented faculty, staff, students, and alumni to lead this great institution forward. I love NKU and believe that it is entirely fitting that my first and final positions will be here.”

Dr. Short-Thompson also served at the University of Cincinnati as Dean of the Blue Ash campus and as Provost and professor at Hope College.

NKU’s now-former president, Ashish Vaidya, announced he was leaving last year. He held the position since 2018.

