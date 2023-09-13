Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

‘One of the best’: Ex-NBA power forward, Withrow High graduate Brandon Hunter dead at 42

Withrow 2017 Athletic Hall of Fame inductee and former Ohio University Bobcat basketball...
Withrow 2017 Athletic Hall of Fame inductee and former Ohio University Bobcat basketball standout Brandon Hunter (Class of 1999) is honored at halftime of a game between Withrow and Glen Este.(Michael Noyes/The Enquirer)
By Quinlan Bentley
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Brandon Hunter, a former NBA player and Withrow University High School standout, died on Tuesday, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. He was 42.

A Cincinnati native, Hunter graduated from Withrow in 1999.

He was a star forward for the Ohio University Bobcats’ basketball team from 1999 to 2003, where he was a four-year letter winner. He earned All-Mid-American Conference Freshman Team honors in 2000 and was a three-time All-MAC First Team honoree from 2001 to 2003.

“One of the best to ever put on the green and white,” Jeff Boals, Ohio University head men’s basketball coach, said in a Tuesday post on X, formerly Twitter, about Hunter’s death.

Hunter went from Ohio University to a two-season stint in the NBA, being the 56th overall pick in the second round of the 2003 NBA draft. He first played for the Boston Celtics before transferring to the Orlando Magic for the 2004-2005 season.

Hunter was inducted into the Withrow Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017 and Ohio University’s Kermit Blosser Ohio Athletics Hall of Fame last year.

