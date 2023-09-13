‘One of the best’: Ex-NBA power forward, Withrow High graduate Brandon Hunter dead at 42

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Brandon Hunter, a former NBA player and Withrow University High School standout, died on Tuesday, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. He was 42.

A Cincinnati native, Hunter graduated from Withrow in 1999.

He was a star forward for the Ohio University Bobcats’ basketball team from 1999 to 2003, where he was a four-year letter winner. He earned All-Mid-American Conference Freshman Team honors in 2000 and was a three-time All-MAC First Team honoree from 2001 to 2003.

“One of the best to ever put on the green and white,” Jeff Boals, Ohio University head men’s basketball coach, said in a Tuesday post on X, formerly Twitter, about Hunter’s death.

Sad day for Bobcat Nation. Brandon Hunter, Gone way too soon. One of the best to ever put on the green and white. #RIP pic.twitter.com/nZFLXQMnBG — Jeff Boals (@JeffBoals) September 12, 2023

Hunter went from Ohio University to a two-season stint in the NBA, being the 56th overall pick in the second round of the 2003 NBA draft. He first played for the Boston Celtics before transferring to the Orlando Magic for the 2004-2005 season.

Hunter was inducted into the Withrow Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017 and Ohio University’s Kermit Blosser Ohio Athletics Hall of Fame last year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 Enquirer. All rights reserved.