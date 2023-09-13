Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Pleasant afternoon with abundant sunshine

Morning lows in the upper 40s and low 50s the next few days
Mainly sunny Wednesday afternoon with more sunshine and a small warm up going into the weekend!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a cool morning we expect highs to be well below normal of 80º with a high of 75º.

The coldest air since the beginning of June arrives Thursday morning and will still be with us again Friday morning.

Lows will drop to the 40s for the first time this season. We will see a gradual warming trend reflected in the weekend forecast. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 70s with near 80º Sunday and Monday.

It should be just about perfect weather for a busy weekend of events here in Cincinnati.

