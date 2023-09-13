Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Roebling Suspension Bridge reopens after bomb threat closes it for hours

By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Ken Baker
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge is open again over the Ohio River between northern Kentucky and Cincinnati after a bomb threat closed it for hours early Wednesday, according to Kenton County dispatchers.

Covington police say the threat turned out to not be credible and the FBI will investigate.

A spokeswoman for the FBI office in Louisville confirmed earlier that they are responding to assist.

Covington and Cincinnati police cruisers began blocking all vehicle and pedestrian traffic from entering both sides of the bridge around 5:30 a.m.

As a precaution, some Covington businesses near the bridge at Court Avenue and Park Place were evacuated and the U.S. Coast Guard also closed all river traffic under the bridge and in the area.

This all began with a 5:24 a.m. anonymous 911 call to Kenton County dispatchers, according to Covington police.

Bomb threat shuts down Roebling Bridge

A male 911 caller threatened to put pipe bombs on the bridge, demanded $400,000 and threatened “if he doesn’t get it he will kill everybody,” dispatchers confirmed earlier Wednesday.

As police responded to the bridge, dispatchers warned them that the caller threatened to shoot police if they pointed guns at him.

Just after the threat was reported, Covington police and Kenton County dispatchers asked Cincinnati police to respond and “to expedite it,” dispatch confirms.

Kenton County police and Kenton County EMA also responded and were on scene.

Cincinnati police spokesman Sgt. Anthony Mitchell says officers are only blocking off the bridge on their side of the river.

The rest of the response, he said, is all Covington and Kentucky authorities and referred questions back to them.

No one was taken custody, police say in both Covington and Cincinnati.

