Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Self-proclaimed preacher accused of stealing $60K from veteran pleads guilty

John Stephenson must pay back the $60,000 he stole, the court said.
John Stephenson must pay back the $60,000 he stole, the court said.(MGN)
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A self-proclaimed preacher is pleading guilty to charges in connection with stealing from a Vietnam veteran.

John Stephenson pleaded guilty to exploitation of an adult and theft in Boone County, according to court records from Boone County.

Prosecutors said Stephenson manipulated 78-year-old Darris Beach into giving him access to his finances so he could steal $60,000 from Beach’s account.

Beach, a Vietnam veteran, has been in hospice because of health issues and noticed the money missing from his account, his longtime friend Bill Price told FOX19 NOW in 2022.

Price, who has the power of attorney for the veteran, said Stephenson wiped out Beach’s life savings.

Stephenson was indicted in 2022 and now after pleading guilty, is being ordered to pay back the $60,000.

As part of his guilty plea, court records say Stephenson must go through a five-year pretrial diversion program.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Taleff, 27, with her husband Glenn and their three children.
Mother of 3 killed because of one man’s ‘stupid decision,’ family says
A bomb threat shut down the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge over the Ohio River between...
Roebling Suspension Bridge reopens after bomb threat closes it for hours
Police at the scene near Chestnut Street and Cutter Street said they suspect the explosion was...
Grandfather, 2 children recovering after car explosion
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) in action during the first half of a NFL...
Bengals release once prized free agent signing, per report
Michael James Jr's car crashed on Brookline Avenue after he had been shot, according to police.
Grandmother grieving after shooting death of grandson

Latest News

Lakota School Board Member Isaac Adi (left) filed a petition in Butler County Common Pleas...
Tri-State school board member seeks court protection from fellow board member
Aglamesis Bro's will announce its new brand on Tuesday night.
Revamping Aglamesis Bro’s: A Cincinnati staple for more than 115 years
Lance Miller
Man accused of killing woman in Westwood gets $3M bond
Jermykle Williams, 19, had his bond set to $1.1 million on Wednesday during his arraignment in...
Cincinnati police chief calls on social, mental health agencies to ‘step up’ after recent officer attack