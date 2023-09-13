Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Starbucks releases new Halloween-themed cups

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Halloween is still seven weeks away, but a lot of businesses are already cashing in on spooky season enthusiasm.

Many retailers are releasing Halloween merchandise as early as July.

Starbucks is one such company jumping on the “Boo” bandwagon.

The coffee giant is out with this year’s Halloween drinkware lineup. It includes new tumblers, cold cups, mugs and more.

The drinkware hits shelves this month at participating U.S. locations for a limited time and while supplies last.

The items range in price from $14.95 to $29.95.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Taleff, 27, with her husband Glenn and their three children.
Mother of 3 killed because of one man’s ‘stupid decision,’ family says
A bomb threat shut down the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge over the Ohio River between...
Roebling Suspension Bridge reopens after bomb threat closes it for hours
Police at the scene near Chestnut Street and Cutter Street said they suspect the explosion was...
Grandfather, 2 children recovering after car explosion
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) in action during the first half of a NFL...
Bengals release once prized free agent signing, per report
John Stevens, 59, was known around the Tri-State as "Fluke Skywalker."
Popular Tri-State Luke Skywalker impersonator dies, coroner report shows

Latest News

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is looking for two teenage girls who ran away from a...
Deputies looking for 2 teen girls, spokeswoman says
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and other senators arrive at the chamber for votes, at the Capitol in...
Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney, former presidential candidate and governor, won’t seek reelection in 2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during...
North Korea’s Kim vows full support for Russia at summit with Putin at a Far East spaceport
Elon Musk makes comments to reporters after the Congressional artificial intelligence meeting....
Musk talks about AI meeting in Senate
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets’ coach would be ‘shocked’ if Rodgers doesn’t play again after season-ending injury