Tri-State school board member seeks court protection from fellow board member

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A school board member in the largest suburban school district in southwest Ohio is seeking court-ordered protection from a fellow school board member, according to court records obtained by FOX19 NOW.

Lakota School Board Member Isaac Adi recently filed a petition in Butler County Common Pleas Court for a civil stalking protection order against Board Member Darbi Boddy, a copy of it shows.

A hearing on it will be held at 10 a.m. Friday.

Adi and Boddy ran for public office together in 2021 but now the relationship “has deteriorated to the point that Ms. Boddy is “extremely aggressive toward me and has become very confrontational,” Adi wrote in the court filing.

He alleges Boddy is verbally attacking and confronting him in a growing “bullying” pattern that has become “harassing” to the extent he feels “threatened” and suffers “anxiety,” according to his request for the protection order.

“With Ms. Boddy’s aggressive and threatening behavior, I do not feel safe with her around me,” Adi wrote in a page-long document attached to his petition describing why he believes she would cause him “physical harm or cause or has caused (him) mental distress.”

He’s also concerned because he says she has indicated several times she carries a gun.

“While I am a strong believer and supporter of the 2nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and I do have a concealed carry permit, I feel even more uncomfortable with Ms. Boddy’s aggression when it is my belief that she is carrying a firearm,” he wrote.

Adi’s petition asks the court to order Boddy not to:

“...abuse (him) “by harming, attempting to harm, threatening, following, stalking, harassing or contacting” him

“...enter (his) residence, school, business, place of employment, child care providers or daycare centers....including the buildings, grounds and parking lots at those locations.”

“...possess, use, carry or obtain any deadly weapon, firearms, and ammunition.”

This comes after she filed a complaint with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office alleging he assaulted her on June 13 as they left a school board executive session, according to an incident report.

The sheriff’s office presented the case to the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office, who determined “it didn’t meet the elements of assault, so we closed it out,” Lt. Joe Fuller said.

Adi cites that incident in his request for the protection order. He also wrote that Boddy “was verbally abusive towards me” three separate times in front of groups of people during a leadership conference they both attended in Florida in April.

Their attendance at the conference was sponsored by the Lakota School Board, he notes.

He attached an email outlining the incidents that he sent to the Leadership Institute in Sarasota shortly after the conference “describing Ms. Boddy’s harassing confrontations at the conference that led to my anxiety and concern for my safety.”

He also wrote that he repeatedly went to security during the conference for help after she yelled false allegations out at him, including once when “she grabbed the microphone from the presenters and publicly again harassed me and abused my integrity.”

But, he wrote, it did no good, even when he went to the police: “Nothing happened to her, nobody defended me from this individual who openly abuse(d) my integrity.”

Butler County Common Pleas Court Magistrate Stephanie Cornwell Perazzo held an emergency “ex parte” hearing the day Adi’s petition was filed to consider immediately granting the protection order, court records show.

She denied it, writing in her Aug. 16 court entry that Adi “failed to present evidence that an ex parte order is necessary for (his) safety and protection from immediate and present danger” according to Ohio law.

The magistrate scheduled a full hearing on the matter for Aug. 30 so both sides could present their cases.

Boddy’s lawyer, Robert Croskery, already was scheduled to be out of state on another case, so he requested it be postponed, court records show.

Adi’s lawyer, Robert Lyons, objected and said it should proceed.

The intent of a civil protection order hearing “is to be expeditious. Since (Adi) filed his petition, (Boddy) continues to menace and harass (Adi) and a continuance will do nothing but enable (Boddy) to continue the inappropriate conduct. Therefore, (Boddy’s) motion should be denied,” Lyons’ motion states.

The hearing was postponed until Tuesday. On Tuesday, it was delayed until Friday.

“By intimidation and bullying, she’s been making Mr. Adi’s life miserable,” Lyons tells FOX19 NOW.

“There’s been a lot of anxiety and stress because of her actions and nobody should have to put up with that. I don’t believe she is going to stop that so that is we are asking the court to get involved. Mr. Adi is just a very kind caring and gentle person. he’s not going to lash out at a woman. it’s just not his culture. That’s not how he reacts. It’s really sad he’s had to endure this. We are just hoping he can get some relief from her aggression.”

In her complaint to the sheriff’s office, Boddy alleged in her complaint that Adi told her “Your brain is empty” during the executive session so she took out her phone and started recording as they walked out of the building.

She tried to get him to say it on camera but he said he didn’t tell her that and kept walking, according to a video she posted on Facebook on June 22.

Adi told her: “You are videoing me?” and appeared to swat Boddy’s phone away, asking: “Why are you videoing me?”

She accused him of assaulting her, telling him: “Don’t assault me. You just − you’re assaulting me. You just assaulted me on camera.”

He asked her again why she was recording him.

“Because you speak very badly to me,” she responded, according to the video.

They kept walking and he denied again that he said it.

“So now you’re lying?” Boddy asked, according to the video. “Because you know you’re being caught doing something you’re not supposed−”

It cuts off at that point.

When she posted the video to Facebook, she wrote: “At least twice now Isaac Adi has assaulted someone for merely attempting to record what he is saying to them. I’m posting this because I think it’s important to expose abusive people like this contemporaneously when possible.”

Lyons said they would have requested the protection order sooner than two months after that encounter, but Adi was out of the country in Africa.

Two days after Adi requested the order, Lyons said Boddy was confrontational with Adi again at a school board meeting, asking why he left the room, recording and challenging him.

Lyons is the sitting judge for Butler County Area 1 Court in downtown Oxford but he’s also had a law practice in West Chester Township for years and is allowed to represent clients as long as the cases are not in his court, according to Ohio’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel.

Boddy has been the subject of many controversies since she joined the school board in January 2022.

She was elected after campaigning on a platform opposing Critical Race Theory, which Lakota officials have repeatedly said is not in the schools. Boddy also is a staunch believer in and insists on parents’ rights.

Boddy’s attorney provided us with the following statement Wednesday:

“This attempt by one Lakota School Board member to silence a fellow Board member, Darbi Boddy, who has called him out for his hypocrisy, is a sad reflection, on the local level, of the same abuse of the legal system we see on the national level.

“This is the latest in a string of frivolous attacks, misleading leaks, falsehoods, and slanders against her for speaking conservative truths. Darbi will continue to do the job she was elected to do, protecting Lakota’s parents’ and children’s rights.”

While Boddy clearly has supporters, a recall effort has been underway to try to remove her from the school board for more than a year.

Last year, a school resource officer served Boddy a letter notifying her that she was trespassing when she showed up, unannounced, at two schools in Liberty Township: Lakota East High School and Liberty Early Childhood School. The letters warned her if she did it again, she would be formally charged with trespassing.

She took several photos inside the schools, from civil rights timeline projects of students to messages that all are accepted in the building or classroom, FOX19 NOW has confirmed. Some of the photos also show projects that appear to have a rainbow-colored theme.

Boddy claimed in a Facebook post that she did not sneak into the schools and the visits were not a secret.

More recently, Lakota’s former superintendent, Matt Miller, quit early this year and blamed Boddy for being on a “crusade” that “destroyed my career.”

Boddy told FOX19 NOW in an interview at the time she felt Miller was not fit to be the superintendent. Allegations that originated from his ex-wife were investigated by the sheriff’s office last year.

Miller told a sheriff’s detective during an interview that he and his ex-wife engaged in consensual sexual encounters while they were married with other consenting adults, not minors, according to the investigative report and a copy of his interview transcript.

The investigative report also states Miller said he and his ex-wife would “role play” and engage in “pillow talk” and, on one occasion, that included a discussion of “drugging, molesting and recording three juveniles but that was during a role-play/pillow talk session.”

The sheriff’s office announced a year ago this month they were closing that case as well after consulting prosecutors with no charges being filed.

Most of the school board publicly supported Miller during the investigation and a separate one the district paid for that also determined no laws were broken.

Still, Miller left soon after the new year, writing in his resignation letter to the school board that Boddy created “a nightmare” for him and his family and the rest of the board did not protect him from “her harassment, which continues to this day.”

