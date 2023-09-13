Video: OSP dashcam shows juvenile pursuit crash that hospitalized 4

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Dashcam video footage released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows a juvenile driver fleeing state troopers, resulting in a serious crash with one person ejected.

In the video, troopers attempt to stop a stolen 2018 Kia Forte around 3:30 a.m. as the car headed south on I-275 at 83 miles per hour.

The suspect vehicle did not stop and the driver led highway patrol on a chase for nearly seven minutes, according to the footage.

At one point, the driver is shown driving up to 111 miles per hour.

“Traffic light, in between lanes, current speed is 111,” a trooper reported to dispatch around the 1.30 mark in the video.

State troopers said the car failed to negotiate a curve at the intersection of Clough Pike and Presidential Drive, drove off the right side of the roadway, and hit a tree.

None of the four males in the car were wearing a seatbelt and all are in serious condition, according to OSHP.

Troopers say one passenger in the backseat was ejected from the car at the time of the crash.

Marquez Barnes, 18, of Cincinnati, who was a passenger in the front seat, was taken to UC Medical Center, officials with the highway patrol said.

A news release from OSHP says the driver and two passengers in the back seat were all juveniles and were taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Watch the video below:

