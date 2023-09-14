Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

100+ turtles seized as trafficking investigation continues in Cincinnati

More than 100 red-eared sliders were seized by officers as ODNR says they continue to...
More than 100 red-eared sliders were seized by officers as ODNR says they continue to investigate wildlife violations against 37-year-old Alonso Oliver-Tucker and another man.(Source: Pexels)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect in a Cincinnati turtle trafficking investigation has been indicted for hitting an Ohio wildlife officer with his vehicle.

Alonso Oliver-Tucker, 37, of Philadelphia, is one of two men accused of selling red-eared sliders without the required propagation permit, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

In July, a tip came into State Wildlife Officer Brad Turner about Oliver-Tucker and another man selling the turtles in Cincinnati, ODNR said.

Officer Turner and another wildlife officer looked into the tip and responded to where the men were said to be selling the turtles.

ODNR said the officers found the two men at the scene.

Oliver-Tucker refused officers’ verbal commands and took off in his vehicle, hitting Officer Turner, ODNR explained. The officer was treated and released from the hospital on the same day.

Cincinnati police filed three arrest warrants for Oliver-Tucker, officials said.

The 37-year-old was arrested several days later in Pennsylvania, according to ODNR.

He was indicted for assault on a police officer and failure to comply with an order of a police officer in Hamilton County, wildlife officials said.

More than 100 red-eared sliders were seized by officers as ODNR says they continue to investigate wildlife violations against Oliver-Tucker and the other man.

ODNR said the possible violations include failure to obtain a propagation permit, failure to keep record of sales, failure to attach Passive Integrated Transponder (PIT) tags to turtles used in commercial sale, and deterrence of a wildlife officer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Taleff, 27, with her husband Glenn and their three children.
Mother of 3 killed because of one man’s ‘stupid decision,’ family says
A bomb threat shut down the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge over the Ohio River between...
Roebling Suspension Bridge reopens after bomb threat closes it for hours
Lakota School Board Member Isaac Adi (left) filed a petition in Butler County Common Pleas...
Tri-State school board member seeks court protection from fellow board member
Molly Krebs pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the case of her...
Mom allowed to attend son’s funeral pleads guilty to charges in his death
A Kroger employee is under investigation by the Fremont Police Department for allegedly...
Kroger employee accused of smashing, throwing customer’s groceries at checkout stand

Latest News

Lakota School Board Member Isaac Adi (left) filed a petition in Butler County Common Pleas...
Tri-State school board member seeks court protection from fellow board member
Taylor Thompson will remain in the Montgomery County Jail until bond is posted or she has an...
Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian, police say
Anyone with information on who set the porta-potty on fire is asked to call the Loveland Police...
‘Potty problem’: Vandal sets porta-potty on fire in Loveland, city says
The two-crash happened around 9 a.m. Thursday at Foley Road and Rentz Place, according to Delhi...
Delhi Township road reopens after two-vehicle crash