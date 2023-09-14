Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Celebrating the anniversary of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’

By Jason Maxwell
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - “The Star-Spangled Banner” is 209 years old and on Thursday students at Newport Primary School celebrated the anniversary.

Francis Scott Key wrote the song on Sept. 14, 1814, according to the Library of Congress.

On March 3, 1931, President Herbert Hoover signed an act naming “The Star-Spangled Banner” as the official anthem of the United States, the Library of Congress’s website says.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell takes us to the students’ celebration.

