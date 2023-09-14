Dog thrown against Loveland apartment wall, shaking structure: Court docs

LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - An apartment resident’s call to law enforcement resulted in a man being arrested for abusing a dog.

Warning: Story contains graphic content.

A complaint was made to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 12, claiming 31-year-old Marquez Moore was “beating” his dog, according to Clermont County court records.

On Sept. 10 and 11, the resident said Moore had beat, hit, punched, and even thrown the dog against the apartment wall, the documents explained.

The neighbor recorded a video of the abuse and showed that to the responding deputy.

The deputy wrote in the criminal complaint, “In the video, you can clearly hear the dog being struck multiple times. You could also see the wall shake upon impact.”

The dog is also heard crying and yelping in the video, the deputy added.

The deputy wrote that he called the apartment manager, who said they had received a previous complaint against Moore from a different resident for animal abuse, the court record says.

Loveland police were called, and an officer responded to the apartment parking lot, where the officer found a car registered to Moore, according to the documents.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office said Moore has not been found, while Clermont County Chief Dog Warden Chief Tim Pappas explained that the dog has not been found yet either.

