Dry and pleasant going into the end of the week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mix of sun and clouds Thursday afternoon with a high of 77° and a light east wind.

Overnight tonight will be mostly clear and cool with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

The end of the week is also pleasant with abundant sunshine with upper 70s in the afternoon. Great conditions for Friday Night Football with a temperatures during the games into the upper 60s.

We will see a gradual warming trend reflected in the weekend forecast. Highs Saturday will be near 80 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

There are some isolated to widely scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms possible on Sunday - but it won’t be an all-day event. Most of the day will be partly cloudy with morning temperatures in the upper 50s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

Next week will see highs back in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s with more sun than clouds.

