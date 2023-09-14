Father sues city of Wilmington to turn over evidence in daughter’s death

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clinton County judge ordered the City of Wilmington to turn evidence over to the father of Casey Pitzer.

Greg Pitzer, the father of Casey Pitzer, filed suit against Wilmington in February. Casey Pitzer’s death was investigated by the Wilmington Police Department and was later ruled a drowning by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The ruling stated the city should turn evidence in the case involving her death over to her father.

“Finally, I got something in my favor, instead of everybody going against me,” Greg Pitzer said. “I’ve got so many unanswered questions.

“Why are they keeping it if they have nothing to hide? Why don’t they turn it loose? I want to see the videos of my daughter the last time she was alive.”

Greg Pitzer has said his daughter was murdered.

His lawsuit claimed there was evidence missing in her case, including surveillance videos from the bars she was at the night she died and a local Walmart.

He said he received compact discs from the city several years ago, but some were blank.

The Wilmington Office of Law provided this statement to FOX19 NOW following the judge’s ruling:

“The City of Wilmington continues to express condolences to Mr. Pitzer and his family for the tragic death of Casey Pitzer in 2013. Over the past 10 years, the city has provided Mr. Pitzer and his representatives with all public records from the criminal investigation into Casey Pitzer’s death on several occasions. To the extent that Mr. Pitzer seeks records regarding the investigation not already in his possession, such records are either not public records, not in the city’s possession or do not exist.”

Casey Pitzer’s body was found in a small pond near Ohio 73 and US 22 in Clinton County.

Police reports stated she was out with friends drinking. Documents said she later got a ride with two men, who said she got out of their vehicle and ran across four lanes of traffic on Ohio 73 near the pond where her body was found.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office ruled her death was caused by drowning and acute ethanol intoxication.

FOX19 NOW reached out to the FBI on Wednesday to see if the agency was investigating the case, but it hasn’t responded.

Wilmington police contacted the bureau earlier this year about the case after the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation looked into the case and made recommendations to the Wilmington Police Department.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.