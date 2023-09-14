Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Judge orders Wilmington to give father evidence in daughter’s 2013 death

A Clinton County judge ordered the City of Wilmington to turn evidence over to the father of Casey Pitzer.
By Courtney King
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clinton County judge ordered the city of Wilmington to turn over evidence to a father searching for answers in the death of his daughter a decade ago.

“Finally, I got something in my favor, instead of everybody going against me,” Greg Pitzer said. “I’ve got so many unanswered questions.

“Why are they keeping it if they have nothing to hide? Why don’t they turn it loose? I want to see the videos of my daughter the last time she was alive.”

Wilmington police investigated the March 2013 death of his daughter, 32-year-old Casey Pitzer.

Her body was found in a small pond near Ohio 73 and US 22 in Clinton County.

Police reports stated she was out with friends drinking.

She later got a ride with two men, who said she got out of their vehicle and ran across four lanes of traffic on Ohio 73 near the pond where her body was found, documents show.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office ruled her death was caused by drowning and acute ethanol intoxication.

But Greg Pitzer says he believes his daughter was murdered.

He sued Wilmington in February for the public records related to her case.

His lawsuit contends evidence is missing, including surveillance videos from a local Walmart and the bars she was at the night she died.

He said he received compact discs from the city several years ago, but some were blank.

FOX19 NOW reached out to the city of Wilmington for comment Wednesday.

The Wilmington Office of Law released a statement:

“The City of Wilmington continues to express condolences to Mr. Pitzer and his family for the tragic death of Casey Pitzer in 2013.

“Over the past 10 years, the city has provided Mr. Pitzer and his representatives with all public records from the criminal investigation into Casey Pitzer’s death on several occasions. To the extent that Mr. Pitzer seeks records regarding the investigation not already in his possession, such records are either not public records, not in the city’s possession or do not exist.”

Wilmington police contacted the FBI earlier this year about the case after the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation looked into it and made recommendations.

FOX19 NOW reached out to the Cincinnati office of the FBI to see if the federal law enforcement agency was investigating the case.

“As a matter of policy, we cannot confirm or deny the existence of a potential investigation,” an FBI spokesman responded.

Casey Pitzer Case
State investigators urge Wilmington police to re-examine woman’s 2013 death
Petition seeks to reopen Wilmington woman's drowning death
FBI contacted about Wilmington woman’s mysterious drowning death

