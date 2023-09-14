Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Neville renters forced out after Clermont County red tags former post office

The post office was closed earlier this year due to health and safety issues in the building.
By Payton Marshall
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Residents, who had rented apartments in the same building where the former Neville Post Office was located, were informed that it had been condemned.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office put a tag on the building condemning it on Aug. 21, according to the date marked on the tag, but residents weren’t told until Tuesday. They said they left after several of them were shocked by an electrical mishap.

“I just want this building gone so that nobody else has to experience everything that we’ve been through,” former tenant Tommy Brown said.

Residents were angered earlier this year when the post office failed an inspection and had to be closed.

They questioned how their apartments were able to pass inspection while the post office was shut down.

Brown said the building had a myriad of issues.

“The septic tank breaking and then overflowing and about coming out of the garage,” Brown said. “The waterline busting, and I had to replace the floor in the laundry room - maggots were coming through the floor.”

The operations manager for the post office said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration temporarily closed the location in November 2021. OSHA said it would reopen it once repairs were done, but those were never made.

In March, the U.S. Postal Service confirmed the location’s lease had been terminated, but the owner of the building continued to rent units within the rest of the building.

Duke Energy turned off electricity to the building after some residents were shocked when trying to open a garage door.

FOX19 has reached out to the owners of the building twice, but as of Wednesday, hasn’t heard back.

