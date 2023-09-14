Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati: Everything you need to know

America’s largest German heritage festival is back in the heart of downtown Cincinnati. Kegs...
America’s largest German heritage festival is back in the heart of downtown Cincinnati. Kegs start flowing Thursday at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati as the annual four-day event returns to Fifth Street. (Photo: Oktoberfest Zinzinnati Facebook page)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - America’s largest German heritage festival is back in the heart of downtown Cincinnati.

Kegs start flowing Thursday at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati as the annual four-day event returns to Fifth Street

More than 700,000 people attend each year, organizers say.

To celebrate the return to Fifth Street, all the fun, food, dancing and beer will begin one day earlier with expanded entertainment and activities - and an extra hour on Sunday.

Festivities will include fan-favorite events like the Running of the Wieners and Stein Hoist Challenge as well as a Bengals pep rally and viewing party on “Game Dey Sunday.”

Part of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati’s big claim to fame is the “World’s Largest Chicken Dance.”

Celebrity grand marshals lead it each year.

On Saturday, Cincinnati firefighters will have that honor.

Fire Captain Eric Tombragel will be front and center.

He is working his last event after more than 30 years with the Cincinnati Fire Department and seven years as the fire captain for special events.

“The Cincinnati Fire Department is integral to what makes events like Oktoberfest Zinzinnati happen,” Oktoberfest Zinzinnati said in a news release. “Behind the scenes, these hometown heroes ensure the safety of every attendee at events like Oktoberfest every year.”

Everything you need to know before you go:

There is no fee to attend Oktoberfest (free entry!)

No dogs allowed

All beer and Pepsi booths will accept cash and cards.

Some vendors may only accept cash, but ATMs are near the event.

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati days, hours

  • Thursday: 4 p.m. -10 p.m.
  • Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
  • Sunday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Scheduled events

Opening Ceremonies and G-Games: 4-5 p.m. Thursday on the Main Stage

Running of the Wieners: 11:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Friday on the Main Stage (Registration is closed)

Stein Hoist Challenge 5:30-6 p.m Friday on the Main Stage and Zinzinnati FestHalle – Register

Best Dressed Oktoberfest: 7-7:30 p.m. Friday at Zinzinnati FestHalle

GACL Oktoberfest Processional: 11:00 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Main Stage

Chicken Dance: 4-4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Main Stage

Bengals Pep Rally: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Main Stage

Bengals Game Viewing Party: 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Sports Zone

Street Closings

The following streets are closed until 5 a.m. Monday:

  • Fifth Street: between Walnut Street and Columbia Parkway
  • Columbia Parkway: between Downtown and the Sixth Street ramp
  • Sycamore Street: between Sixth and Fourth streets (access maintained to garages)
  • Broadway Street: closed between Fourth and Sixth streets
  • Broadway Street has been converted to a temporary 2-way traffic pattern between Seventh and Sixth streets
  • Sentinel Street
  • Lawrence Street
  • Main Street: between Fourth and Sixth streets

Parking

  • Fountain Square — 520 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45202
  • Fountain Square South — 416 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45202
  • 3CDC Public Parking — 400-434 Race St., Cincinnati, OH 45202
  • SP+ Parking — 410 Race St., Cincinnati, OH 45202
  • Ampco System Parking — 418 Main St., Cincinnati, OH 45202
  • LAZ Parking Garage — 150 E 3rd St., Cincinnati, OH 45202
  • SP+ Parking — 100 E 3rd St., Cincinnati, OH 45202
  • Park Place Lot #31 — Park Place Parking, 500 Eggleston Ave #45202, Cincinnati, OH 45202
  • 7th & Culvert Street Lots — ABM Parking
  • Park Place Parking — 7th Street, 237 East 7th Street
  • 902 Eggleston Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45202
  • 301 Eggleston Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45202 (surface lot only)
  • 486 Culvert St., Cincinnati, OH 45202 (Lot 5-E)

For more information, visit Oktoberfestzinzinnati.com.

