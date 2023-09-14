‘Potty problem’: Vandal sets porta-potty on fire in Loveland, city says

LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - There is a “potty problem” in Loveland.

The City of Loveland wrote on Facebook that someone set fire to a porta-potty at the Linda Cox parking lot off the bike trail around 10 p.m. Tuesday. The parking lot is where the Loveland Farmers Lot takes place each week, the city explained.

They ask anyone with information that can help them find the vandal(s) to call Loveland police at 513-677-7000.

