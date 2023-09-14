Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

‘Potty problem’: Vandal sets porta-potty on fire in Loveland, city says

Anyone with information on who set the porta-potty on fire is asked to call the Loveland Police...
Anyone with information on who set the porta-potty on fire is asked to call the Loveland Police Department at 513-677-7000.(City of Loveland)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - There is a “potty problem” in Loveland.

The City of Loveland wrote on Facebook that someone set fire to a porta-potty at the Linda Cox parking lot off the bike trail around 10 p.m. Tuesday. The parking lot is where the Loveland Farmers Lot takes place each week, the city explained.

They ask anyone with information that can help them find the vandal(s) to call Loveland police at 513-677-7000.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Taleff, 27, with her husband Glenn and their three children.
Mother of 3 killed because of one man’s ‘stupid decision,’ family says
A bomb threat shut down the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge over the Ohio River between...
Roebling Suspension Bridge reopens after bomb threat closes it for hours
Lakota School Board Member Isaac Adi (left) filed a petition in Butler County Common Pleas...
Tri-State school board member seeks court protection from fellow board member
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is looking for two teenage girls - Courtney Young (left)...
Deputies looking for 2 teen girls, spokeswoman says
Michael James Jr's car crashed on Brookline Avenue after he had been shot, according to police.
Grandmother grieving after shooting death of grandson

Latest News

Lakota School Board Member Isaac Adi (left) filed a petition in Butler County Common Pleas...
Tri-State school board member seeks court protection from fellow board member
Taylor Thompson will remain in the Montgomery County Jail until bond is posted or she has an...
Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian, police say
The two-crash happened around 9 a.m. Thursday at Foley Road and Rentz Place, according to Delhi...
Two-vehicle crash to keep Delhi Township road closed for hours
America’s largest German heritage festival is back in the heart of downtown Cincinnati. Kegs...
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati: Everything you need to know