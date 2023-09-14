Two-vehicle crash to keep Delhi Township road closed for hours

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A “serious” crash is closing a Delhi Township road for several hours, according to the Delhi Township Police Department.

The two-vehicle crash happened at Foley Road and Rentz Place, police said around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Officers at the scene said a car crossed the center line and crashed into the other vehicle. Police said everyone is expected to survive.

With the roadway expected to be shut down for hours, police urge drivers to find an alternate route.

