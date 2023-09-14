Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Two-vehicle crash to keep Delhi Township road closed for hours

The two-crash happened around 9 a.m. Thursday at Foley Road and Rentz Place, according to Delhi...
The two-crash happened around 9 a.m. Thursday at Foley Road and Rentz Place, according to Delhi Township Police.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A “serious” crash is closing a Delhi Township road for several hours, according to the Delhi Township Police Department.

The two-vehicle crash happened at Foley Road and Rentz Place, police said around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Officers at the scene said a car crossed the center line and crashed into the other vehicle. Police said everyone is expected to survive.

With the roadway expected to be shut down for hours, police urge drivers to find an alternate route.

