Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Video shows DUI arrest of Indiana man on Power Wheels Jeep

Newly-released body cam and dashcam video shows the moment an Indiana man was arrested for driving a Power Wheels Jeep under the influence of drugs.
By Ward Jolles
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINCENNES, In. (WAVE) - Newly released body cam and dashcam video shows the moment an Indiana man was arrested for driving a Power Wheels Jeep under the influence of drugs.

According to Indiana State Police, 51-year-old John McKee was arrested on Aug. 23 in the 2500 block of North 2nd Street at about 9 p.m.

A trooper was patrolling in the area that night when he spotted McKee driving in the roadway on the blue toy jeep with no lights or flashers.

The video ISP released shows the trooper stopping him and then requesting his driver’s license. McKee said he doesn’t have a license but has an I.D.

The trooper said he had signs of impairment and asked McKee to perform field sobriety tests. In the video, you can see McKee fail those tests.

ISP took the man to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, and it was determined he was under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana.

When an officer told McKee about the likelihood he’d be charged with DUI, he was in disbelief.

“Are you kidding me?” McKee said in the video.

“No, it’s still a vehicle,” the officer responds.

McKee was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a level six felony.

He was booked at the Knox County Jail but has since been released.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Taylor Thompson will remain in the Montgomery County Jail until bond is posted or she has an...
Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian, police say
A Kroger employee is under investigation by the Fremont Police Department for allegedly...
Kroger employee accused of smashing, throwing customer’s groceries at checkout stand
Molly Krebs pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the case of her...
Mom allowed to attend son’s funeral pleads guilty to charges in his death
Jessica Taleff, 27, with her husband Glenn and their three children.
Mother of 3 killed because of one man’s ‘stupid decision,’ family says

Latest News

Lakota School Board Member Isaac Adi testifies Friday in Butler County Common Pleas Court as he...
Lakota school board members go to court: Issac Adi wants protection order against Darbi Boddy
A death investigation is underway in Clifton.
Teen arrested in Clifton fatal shooting, police say
On Nov. 24, 2022, troopers with KSP Post 5 responded to a fatal collision on US 42 in Ghent,...
1 arrested in connection to 2022 fatal crash in Kentucky, troopers say
Roebling Bridge
What’s happening in Cincinnati Sept. 15-17?
The Big Bounce America Tour which is coming to Cincinnati includes "The World's Largest Bounce...
‘World’s Largest Bounce House’ comes to Cincinnati