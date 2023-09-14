Contests
Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian, police say

Taylor Thompson will remain in the Montgomery County Jail until bond is posted or she has an...
Taylor Thompson will remain in the Montgomery County Jail until bond is posted or she has an extradition hearing to be brought back to Clinton County, police added.(Wilmington Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman has been arrested almost four weeks after a pedestrian died following a hit-and-run crash in August.

Taylor Thompson, 26, is in Montgomery County Jail on charges stemming from the crash that killed 27-year-old Daniel Smith on Aug. 19, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Smith was hit around 2:15 a.m. that morning at the intersection of S. South and Sugartree Streets, police said at the time. He was taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital, where he later died, police said.

The driver, later identified as Thompson, hit the 27-year-old, and kept driving, according to police.

Wilmington investigators handed their case to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday and issued a warrant for Thompson’s arrest, police announced Thursday.

On Wednesday, Wilmington police said they were notified that the 26-year-old had been arrested.

Thompson will remain in the Montgomery County Jail until bond is posted or she has an extradition hearing to be brought back to Clinton County, police added.

She faces charges of stopping after an accident upon public roads or highway causing the death of another and tampering with evidence, according to Wilmington police.

