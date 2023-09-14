Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Woman donates electric bike to stranger who walks two hours to work everyday

Heath Nelson’s bike - his only form of transportation - broke down. He walked around seven miles to and from work each day.
By Anna Maynard and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - A Texas woman generously donated an electric bicycle to a man after she learned he walked nearly two hours to and from his job each day.

Heath Nelson used to ride his bike to work, but after it broke down, he began to regularly make his journey on foot.

“I try to do what I can to pay my bills,” Nelson said.

Rebecca Wendt said she saw Nelson walking on the side of the road and felt she had to find out who he was. After she got the 52-year-old’s information from his job, she reached out to him to learn his story.

“It was just like God bopped me over the head and said, ‘Find out where that man lives and what his needs are,’” Wendt said.

She then decided she would raise money however she could to purchase Nelson a new bike. She shared her mission with family, friends, and Facebook.

She said she didn’t think much of her social media post at the time, but it quickly gained traction.

“Within about two hours I had over a $1,000 raised,” she said.

Wendt made the Facebook post at the end of August. On Tuesday, she delivered a new e-bike to Nelson.

It was the first time the two had met in person.

“Oh, it’s a blessing, trust me. You know, the Lord works in mysterious ways,” Nelson said.

Wendt ended up raising more money than the bike and its accessories cost and chose to give the remaining funds to Nelson.

He said he plans to use the cash for a set of dentures.

“It was emotional and brought tears to my eyes. You know, I mean, what she gave me was just remarkable,” Nelson said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Taleff, 27, with her husband Glenn and their three children.
Mother of 3 killed because of one man’s ‘stupid decision,’ family says
A bomb threat shut down the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge over the Ohio River between...
Roebling Suspension Bridge reopens after bomb threat closes it for hours
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Molly Krebs pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the case of her...
Mom allowed to attend son’s funeral pleads guilty to charges in his death
A Kroger employee is under investigation by the Fremont Police Department for allegedly...
Kroger employee accused of smashing, throwing customer’s groceries at checkout stand

Latest News

Kids at Newport Primary School celebrating the 209th anniversary of "The Star-Spangled Banner"
Celebrating the anniversary of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’
The soup, sold at Costco, was mistakenly labeled gluten-free.
Health alert issued for Kirkland Signature chicken tortilla soup
Arizona Department of Public Safety Sergeant Roger Hansen helped save a baby burro earlier this...
Sergeant rescues injured baby burro from side of road after mother hit, killed by vehicle
Kristie Haas, 31, was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday.
Woman who killed 3-year-old daughter and left her burned remains on ballfield is sentenced to 30 years