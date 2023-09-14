Woodlawn mother recalls hit-and-run that hospitalized her

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State mom has been released from the hospital after she and her 8-month-old son were victims of a hit-and-run in Woodlawn last month.

Cheyanne Alcorn, who was released from UC Medical Center on Monday, said she saw the driver of the car that hit her, and her son, look at them before they drove off.

“I was thrown quite a few feet from the vehicle,” Alcorn said. “(They) looked over at us and they sped off again. I couldn’t move at all. My leg was just stuck up underneath me. They couldn’t even straight it all the way out to be transported.”

Alcorn said she pushed her son out of the way as she saw the driver approach. He had a bruise on his head. They were hit on a crosswalk by the UDF in Woodlawn at Glenmore Avenue and Montana Avenue. The boy was sent to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital as a precaution. Alcorn suffered multiple broken bones.

She said the ordeal has crippled her family physically, emotionally and financially.

“They had bars on the outside of my leg and pins on the outside of my leg,” Alcorn said. “It’s just excruciating.”

The 26-year-old mom said she was ready to re-enter the job market after having her baby. The setback has been a massive financial setback for her family, including her boyfriend, Cameron Hatfield, who is working to make ends meet and taking care of her and their baby.

“I can’t work, I can’t walk - he’s doing for the baby and doing for me and doing what he has to do for himself,” Alcorn said.

Police are still searching for the driver who took off from the scene. Alcorn said she’s angry that someone else’s actions have caused so much hardship.

“I’m still in the anger stage,” Alcorn said. “Towards the person, towards the whole incident, towards all of it.”

Police said they believed the driver was in a gray SUV. They are asking anyone with information on the case to contact them. A GoFundMe has been started to help Alcorn and her family.

