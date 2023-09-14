Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Woodlawn mother recalls hit-and-run that hospitalized her

Coleman Hatfield says it has been a whirlwind of emotions after Cincinnati police say his...
Coleman Hatfield says it has been a whirlwind of emotions after Cincinnati police say his girlfriend, 26-year-old Cheyanne Alcorn, and the couple’s son, Coleman Jr., were hit by a driver near the intersection of Glenmore Avenue and Montana Avenue on Monday.
By Simone Jameson
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State mom has been released from the hospital after she and her 8-month-old son were victims of a hit-and-run in Woodlawn last month.

Cheyanne Alcorn, who was released from UC Medical Center on Monday, said she saw the driver of the car that hit her, and her son, look at them before they drove off.

“I was thrown quite a few feet from the vehicle,” Alcorn said. “(They) looked over at us and they sped off again. I couldn’t move at all. My leg was just stuck up underneath me. They couldn’t even straight it all the way out to be transported.”

Alcorn said she pushed her son out of the way as she saw the driver approach. He had a bruise on his head. They were hit on a crosswalk by the UDF in Woodlawn at Glenmore Avenue and Montana Avenue. The boy was sent to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital as a precaution. Alcorn suffered multiple broken bones.

She said the ordeal has crippled her family physically, emotionally and financially.

“They had bars on the outside of my leg and pins on the outside of my leg,” Alcorn said. “It’s just excruciating.”

The 26-year-old mom said she was ready to re-enter the job market after having her baby. The setback has been a massive financial setback for her family, including her boyfriend, Cameron Hatfield, who is working to make ends meet and taking care of her and their baby.

“I can’t work, I can’t walk - he’s doing for the baby and doing for me and doing what he has to do for himself,” Alcorn said.

Police are still searching for the driver who took off from the scene. Alcorn said she’s angry that someone else’s actions have caused so much hardship.

“I’m still in the anger stage,” Alcorn said. “Towards the person, towards the whole incident, towards all of it.”

Police said they believed the driver was in a gray SUV. They are asking anyone with information on the case to contact them. A GoFundMe has been started to help Alcorn and her family.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Taleff, 27, with her husband Glenn and their three children.
Mother of 3 killed because of one man’s ‘stupid decision,’ family says
A bomb threat shut down the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge over the Ohio River between...
Roebling Suspension Bridge reopens after bomb threat closes it for hours
Police at the scene near Chestnut Street and Cutter Street said they suspect the explosion was...
Grandfather, 2 children recovering after car explosion
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) in action during the first half of a NFL...
Bengals release once prized free agent signing, per report
Michael James Jr's car crashed on Brookline Avenue after he had been shot, according to police.
Grandmother grieving after shooting death of grandson

Latest News

Casey Pitzer
Father sues city of Wilmington to turn over evidence in daughter’s death
Ride Cincinnati returns this weekend to raise money for cancer research.
Cycling event supporting cancer research returns to Cincinnati
Jesse Walker is a Marine who served in the Vietnam War. After tragedy struck his family, he was...
Once homeless veteran now helping others who served
A Dunkin' Donuts employee in Fremont was charged after allegedly assaulting a customer.
Dunkin’ Donuts employee in Fremont arrested for allegedly assaulting customer