Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

1 arrested in connection to 2022 fatal crash in Northern Kentucky, troopers say

On Nov. 24, 2022, troopers with KSP Post 5 responded to a fatal collision on US 42 in Ghent, Kentucky.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man was arrested and indicted Tuesday in connection to a fatal motorcycle crash in Gallatin County from 2022.

According to Kentucky State Police (KSP), 32-year-old Corey Sanders was indicted on one count of reckless homicide and one count of wanton endangerment.

On Nov. 24, 2022, troopers with KSP Post 5 responded to a fatal collision on US 42 in Ghent, Kentucky.

During the investigation, it was determined that the person on the motorcycle was traveling west on US 42 when they attempted to pass another vehicle in a curve, explained troopers.

The motorcycle struck a vehicle traveling east head on, and the passenger of the motorcycle sustained fatal injuries, state police said.

KSP Post 5 Sgt. James Phelps continued the investigation resulting in the indictment of Sanders and his arrest on Tuesday.

