Bengals, Bearcats headline a big sports weekend in Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati football team and the Cincinnati Bengals host major rivals in a big weekend for Tri-State football fans.

The UC Bearcats play Miami on Saturday at 7 p.m. while the Bengals hope to rebound from a Week 1 loss against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

Both teams are playing in primetime. UC students are hoping for an electric atmosphere at Nippert Stadium.

“There’s no place like Nippert,” UC student Derek Christ said. “The crowd is a little smaller than people think that it might be, but it’s loud. It’s a hostile environment. We’re loud, we’re angry.

Bengals fans are hoping for a rebound after losing to the Cleveland Browns last week.

“Two touchdowns, 235 yards passing for Joe Burrow,” Bengals fan Johnny Smith predicted. “Ninety-six yards and a touchdown for Ja’mar Chase.”

Recent success for the Bengals and Bearcats has paid off for local establishments. Mio’s Pizzeria Pub in Clifton is expecting one of its busiest weekends in the last few months.

“We just ordered so much beer, so much food we have to make sure that we’re staffed up and ready to go,” said a Mio’s employee.

The pizzeria expects to serve around 600 people this weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.