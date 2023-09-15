Blue Ash police: DoorDash driver accused of gross sexual imposition

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Blue Ash police say a man is under arrest after he went to an apartment where a woman was alone and did something sexual and inappropriate.

Police say Jonibek Rakhimov, 37, is in the Hamilton County Jail, accused of gross sexual imposition.

Blue Ash police say they believe Rakhimov was working as a DoorDash driver when he went to the woman’s apartment around 10 p.m. on September 7.

The woman told police her boyfriend had ordered food food using her DoorDash app.

She was alone when she opened to door to get her food and stepped into the hallway with Rakhimov, the police incident report said.

According to the report, the victim said he positioned himself in a way where he blocked her from going back inside the apartment.

The woman told police she was getting uncomfortable and went to a neighbor’s door.

She says she was screaming while knocking on the door but no one came to see what happened, the report said.

Police say that’s when the man did something sexual and inappropriate to her.

The incident report says police were able to contact DoorDash and identify Rakhimov as the suspect.

He was arrested on September 14. His bond was set at $20,000.

FOX19 NOW has reached out to DoorDash to see if he’s still employed or if the company has a statement.

