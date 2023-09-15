Contests
City Planning Commission approves portion of $1B West End project

By Mike Schell
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati City Planning Commission met Friday to vote on the $1 billion portion of the West End project, a plan some are calling “The Banks of the West End.”

In a 5-0 vote, the planning commission voted unanimously to approve the Banks-like project and its location on Bauer Avenue. But unlike The Banks, restrictions on how high you can build in the area are a little more lenient.

As of now, the West End project plan includes a high-rise hotel and an apartment building. Near the ground level will be retail shops, restaurants and bars, and even entertainment venues that could be as tall as eight stories.

According to Vice Mayor Jan-Michelle Lemon Kearny, the neighbors want the jobs and they like what they see so far.

”We have a new development happening next to FC Cincinnati and it’s something that the community, the West End community wants and so FC did a lot of community engagement,” Kearny said. “The community wants a nice big public space so for events and things like that and have multi-family housing around it, to have commercial and retail. Restaurants and all of that.”

Next week, City Councilmembers will vote on whether they approve of this plan or not.

