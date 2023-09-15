Deal not reached between UAW & automakers, strike begins

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Auto union workers in Sharonville could go on strike at any moment after the Big Three U.S. Automakers and the United Auto Workers (UAW) Union did not reach an agreement on benefits and wages Thursday night.

While those working at the Ford plant in Sharonville have not gone on strike yet, several auto manufacturing plants across the country have, including UAW unions in Toledo, Ohio.

“The UAW has announced that they will be doing strategic strikes, but right now Ford company in Sharonville, the UAW, has not been notified that we will be striking,” said Tod Turner, President of the UAW Union Local 863.

Turner says union members will continue working as normal at the Ford plant in Sharonville, but without a contract, meaning they could still go on strike.

“The reason that they would be working without a contract is that gives the UAW flexibility if they want to take out additional plants at later dates. So Sharonville may not be called tonight to go out, but in the coming days we could be one of the plants that they call upon to go out next,” explained Turner.

Both sides have been exchanging offers and negotiating for long hours over wages and benefits.

On Tuesday night, Ford CEO Jim Farley said the company submitted a new offer to the union that was “our most generous offer in 80 years of the UAW and Ford.”

The offer would have given pay increases, eliminated different wage tiers, protected against inflation, and would have made bigger contributions to retirement plans.

However, on Thursday night the two sides were unable to come to an agreement on a new contract.

“We’re trying to fight for that so when people retire they can retire with dignity - that they can leave knowing that they have healthcare when they’re in retirement age so they can get their prescription pills or go to the doctor,” Turner said. “We don’t believe anybody should be left without that especially when you’re working for a company like Ford Motor Company that makes billions of dollars.”

Turner says UAW LOCAL 863 is prepared to join in on the strike if called upon, but he still remains hopeful an agreement will be reached and a new contract will be signed.

“We’ve helped the company out. All we’re looking at is for them to give us our fair share when times are going good for them. For years they’ve been going good off the back of UAW workers and we want them to acknowledge that and reward us,” he said.

