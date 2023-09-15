Guy Fieri brings all the flavors to NFL teams in collab with Homage

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Mayor of Flavortown is now also the Director of Football Flavors and Fashion.

Guy Fieri collaborated with Homage, a vintage t-shirt business from Ohio, to create a new line of apparel representing each NFL team and some of his favorite local foods.

“My real first order of business will be introducing Flavortown Football Collection with Homage,” Fieri announced on Wednesday. “That’s right. 32 NFL teams, 32 local foods, 32 tees with graphics so good, you can almost taste them.”

It is no secret that Fieri has visited Cincinnati several times to film for his popular Food Network TV show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives where he has tasted Lucius Q’s “dynamite” BBQ 3-way, Blue Ash Chili’s 6-way, and even Melt Eclectic Cafe’s veggie 3-way.

Of course, the Queen City’s main staple is Skyline Chili, and it is safe to say the food connoisseur understood the assignment when it came to making a design for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Printed on a gray tri-blend t-shirt, is the Bengals jungle with a coney sitting in the middle with noodles and cheese piled high. Cincinnati hangs slightly behind and above the jungle in bright orange letters. But the part that really makes the cake is the words: “Let’s have a coney in the Jungle.”

“Toss those playbooks out, folks. Go buy new rules. It’s Flavortown rules,” Fieri said.

There are several Homage stores located around the Buckeye State.

Over-the-Rhine: 1232 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH

Short North: 783 N. High St., Columbus, OH

Easton: 4032 Easton Station Rd., Columbus, OH

Pinecrest: 300 Park Ave. Suite 154, Orange Village, OH

Visit Homage’s website to find the new collection of NFL tees.

Guy Fieri teamed up with the NFL and Homage to make Flavortown t-shirts for each NFL team. (Homage's Website)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.