Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Guy Fieri brings all the flavors to NFL teams in collab with Homage

Guy Fieri launched his Flavortown NFL Teams apparel line on Wednesday.
Guy Fieri launched his Flavortown NFL Teams apparel line on Wednesday.(Guy Fieri)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Mayor of Flavortown is now also the Director of Football Flavors and Fashion.

Guy Fieri collaborated with Homage, a vintage t-shirt business from Ohio, to create a new line of apparel representing each NFL team and some of his favorite local foods.

“My real first order of business will be introducing Flavortown Football Collection with Homage,” Fieri announced on Wednesday. “That’s right. 32 NFL teams, 32 local foods, 32 tees with graphics so good, you can almost taste them.”

It is no secret that Fieri has visited Cincinnati several times to film for his popular Food Network TV show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives where he has tasted Lucius Q’s “dynamite” BBQ 3-way, Blue Ash Chili’s 6-way, and even Melt Eclectic Cafe’s veggie 3-way.

Of course, the Queen City’s main staple is Skyline Chili, and it is safe to say the food connoisseur understood the assignment when it came to making a design for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Printed on a gray tri-blend t-shirt, is the Bengals jungle with a coney sitting in the middle with noodles and cheese piled high. Cincinnati hangs slightly behind and above the jungle in bright orange letters. But the part that really makes the cake is the words: “Let’s have a coney in the Jungle.”

“Toss those playbooks out, folks. Go buy new rules. It’s Flavortown rules,” Fieri said.

There are several Homage stores located around the Buckeye State.

  • Over-the-Rhine: 1232 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH
  • Short North: 783 N. High St., Columbus, OH
  • Easton: 4032 Easton Station Rd., Columbus, OH
  • Pinecrest: 300 Park Ave. Suite 154, Orange Village, OH

Visit Homage’s website to find the new collection of NFL tees.

Guy Fieri teamed up with the NFL and Homage to make Flavortown t-shirts for each NFL team.
Guy Fieri teamed up with the NFL and Homage to make Flavortown t-shirts for each NFL team.(Homage's Website)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Taleff, 27, with her husband Glenn and their three children.
Mother of 3 killed because of one man’s ‘stupid decision,’ family says
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Molly Krebs pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the case of her...
Mom allowed to attend son’s funeral pleads guilty to charges in his death
A bomb threat shut down the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge over the Ohio River between...
Roebling Suspension Bridge reopens after bomb threat closes it for hours
A Kroger employee is under investigation by the Fremont Police Department for allegedly...
Kroger employee accused of smashing, throwing customer’s groceries at checkout stand

Latest News

Aaron Hacker was indicted Thursday on additional charges in a 2020 child rape case, court...
Northern Kentucky man faces additional charges in child rape case
A man entered Anderson High School on August 29 through a door to a maintenance room that was...
VIDEO: Unknown man gets into Anderson High School
Unknown man gets into Anderson High School through door propped open by outside contractor,...
VIDEO: Man gets into Anderson High School prompting 'soft' lockdown at multiple schools in district
On Sept. 10 and 11, the resident said 31-year-old Marquez Moore had beat, hit, punched and even...
Dog thrown against Loveland apartment wall, shaking structure: Court docs