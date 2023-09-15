Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Longworth Hall may be changing hands to make way for Brent Spence Bridge Project

The Ohio Department of Transportation confirmed it was working to finalize a purchase of the Longsworth Hall building.
By Candice Hare
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A portion of one of Cincinnati’s most iconic buildings may be changing hands, sources tell FOX19 NOW.

Those sources say that some of the tenants in Longworth Hall have been told that the Ohio Department of Transportation is buying a portion of the east side of the building.

Tenants tell FOX19 NOW have been told they have to be out of the building in 90 days.

One of the renderings of the Brent Spence Companion Bridge would require the eastern portion of Longworth Hall to come down.

“ODOT has been working with the owners for more than a decade. Now that the project is progressing, we are working to finalize the purchase of property and reach out directly to impacted tenants. At this time, no final agreement has been reached with the owner or tenants,” Matt Bruning, ODOT spokesman, wrote in a statement to FOX19 NOW.

Longworth Hall has been in Cincinnati for more than 100 years.

It was originally built as the Baltimore and Ohio Freight Terminal.

Longworth Hall currently houses several businesses, it has an event center and the parking lot is home to Bengals’ tailgates.

We’ve reached out to Longworth Hall’s ownership and management team for a statement and will update this story as soon as we hear back.

