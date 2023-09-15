Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Man accused of groping juvenile in Kroger, possibly more victims

Malik Rahab, 27, was arrested Friday for several incidents involving him allegedly...
Malik Rahab, 27, was arrested Friday for several incidents involving him allegedly inappropriately touching people, according to Delhi Township police.(Delhi Township Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was arrested on Friday after he allegedly groped a juvenile while she was shopping at Kroger, according to the Delhi Township Police Department.

Malik Rahab, 27, is accused of walking behind a girl and groping her buttocks at the Delhi Kroger on Sept. 8, police said.

The suspect was caught on camera and Delhi detectives were able to identify him.

Throughout the investigation, detectives learned that Cincinnati District 3 officers were also trying to identify Rahab for similar crimes that happened on Sept. 2 and 8 at Hobby Lobby on Glencrossing Way, police explained.

Rahab was located Friday and is now behind bars at the Hamilton County Justice Center where he is being charged with two counts of sexual imposition, Delhi police said.

However, detectives believe there could be more victims based on store footage.

  • For those who were touched inappropriately at Hobby Lobby, located at 5405 Glencrossing Way, on either Sept. 2 or Sept. 8, please call Det. Merredeth Newman at 513-263-8327.
  • For those who were touched inappropriately at the Kroger located at 5080 Delhi Rd. on Sept. 8, please contact Lt. Joe Macaluso at 513-922-0060.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Taylor Thompson will remain in the Montgomery County Jail until bond is posted or she has an...
Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian, police say
A Kroger employee is under investigation by the Fremont Police Department for allegedly...
Kroger employee accused of smashing, throwing customer’s groceries at checkout stand
Molly Krebs pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the case of her...
Mom allowed to attend son’s funeral pleads guilty to charges in his death
Jessica Taleff, 27, with her husband Glenn and their three children.
Mother of 3 killed because of one man’s ‘stupid decision,’ family says

Latest News

Mason officials are asking parents to talk with their kids about making threats to school...
Mason school officials investigate threat, racial slur message
Hannah Johnson was indicted on several counts of child endangering and kidnapping after she...
Mother arrested for allegedly starving 3 children pleads not guilty to charges
Lakota School Board Member Isaac Adi testifies Friday in Butler County Common Pleas Court as he...
Lakota school board members go to court: Issac Adi wants protection order against Darbi Boddy
A death investigation is underway in Clifton.
Teen arrested in Clifton fatal shooting, police say