Man accused of groping juvenile in Kroger, possibly more victims

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was arrested on Friday after he allegedly groped a juvenile while she was shopping at Kroger, according to the Delhi Township Police Department.

Malik Rahab, 27, is accused of walking behind a girl and groping her buttocks at the Delhi Kroger on Sept. 8, police said.

The suspect was caught on camera and Delhi detectives were able to identify him.

Throughout the investigation, detectives learned that Cincinnati District 3 officers were also trying to identify Rahab for similar crimes that happened on Sept. 2 and 8 at Hobby Lobby on Glencrossing Way, police explained.

Rahab was located Friday and is now behind bars at the Hamilton County Justice Center where he is being charged with two counts of sexual imposition, Delhi police said.

However, detectives believe there could be more victims based on store footage.

For those who were touched inappropriately at Hobby Lobby, located at 5405 Glencrossing Way, on either Sept. 2 or Sept. 8, please call Det. Merredeth Newman at 513-263-8327.

For those who were touched inappropriately at the Kroger located at 5080 Delhi Rd. on Sept. 8, please contact Lt. Joe Macaluso at 513-922-0060.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.