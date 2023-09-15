Contests
Mason school officials investigate threat, racial slur message

By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Mason school administrators investigated two different incidents that were both posted on Snapchat, according to an alert sent out to parents Friday.

Administrators say several high school students alerted the campus safety officers and other faculty about a Snapchat message that included a threat to a school.

The message did not mention a specific school, a location or a time, but the safety team determined it was not a credible threat, the district said.

In addition, officials say students told administrators about a different message that was posted on Snapchat Thursday.

Students told administrators that it was written by a Mason High School student and it included a racial slur.

The district told parents they looked into it, and addressed the situation.

At this time, it is unclear if faculty believe a student wrote the message, but officials are asking parents to talk with their kids about making threats to school safety and using hate speech.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

