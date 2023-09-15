Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Mother arrested for allegedly starving 3 children pleads not guilty to charges

Hannah Johnson was indicted on several counts of child endangering and kidnapping after she...
Hannah Johnson was indicted on several counts of child endangering and kidnapping after she allegedly starved her three kids.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Jessica Schmidt
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The mother of three kids that she and their paternal great-grandmother allegedly starved appeared in court on Friday after being arrested for child endangerment.

The mother, Hannah Johnson, pleaded not guilty to the six counts of child endangering and two counts of kidnapping that she was indicted on, Hamilton County court documents confirmed.

A Hamilton County Judge set Hannah’s bond at 10% of $250,000, the documents indicate.

In addition, Dianna Johnson, the great-grandmother, is also behind bars after being indicted on three counts of endangering children, jail records show.

According to FOX19 NOW’s previous coverage, prosecutors said the two women lived together with the three children - ages 7, 6 and 4.

On Sept. 7, the prosecutors said police were once called to the Johnson’s home due to a suspicious odor, which was caused by a dead raccoon that was underneath the porch.

During that visit, police did not see the children, said Amy Clausing, a spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

When the officers left, Hannah took all of the kids to her mom’s home in Tennessee, Clausing explained.

She says when Hannah’s mom saw the condition that the children were in, she immediately took them to the hospital.

According to the prosecutor’s office, all three kids weighed less than 30 pounds and will require months of hospitalization.

The video below is from FOX19 NOW’s previous coverage.

The mother and the great-grandmother of the children were arrested.

