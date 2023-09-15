Pleasant Friday ahead of light shower chances Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday starts with mostly clear skies and morning lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Throughout the day we’ve got abundant sunshine with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s and light east-northeast winds.

Despite the showers on Tuesday earlier this week, the overall dry conditions in the tri-state have allowed for ragweed pollen counts to be on the high side. Keep this in mind if you’re going to outdoor events across the tri-state!

The weekend starts off dry, but will end with light shower chances in the Ohio Valley.

Saturday will have morning lows in the low 50s with clear skies, but throughout the day clouds will increase with more sun than clouds and afternoon highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A weak cold front will move into the region late Saturday night and move through Sunday, delivering isolated to widely scattered light showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Rainfall totals will generally be less than 0.10″, but localized spots may see higher amounts.

For the Cincinnati Bengals game, just a chance of getting wet and NOT a repeat of Cleveland.

Next week will stay dry and warm up! Mostly sunny Monday through Wednesday with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the low 80s!

