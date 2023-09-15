Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Rumpke truck wrecks in parking lot of Loveland Dairy Whip

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A Rumpke garbage truck wrecked on its side in the parking lot of Loveland Dairy Whip early Friday, a Rumpke spokeswoman confirms.

Loveland fire crews had to remove the windshield to extricate the driver who was “sore” but not seeking medical treatment, according to Molly Yeager of Rumpke.

First responders were called to the scene on Loveland Avenue around 3 a.m.

Yeager says the accident occurred when the garbage truck was exiting the Loveland Dairy Whip onto Loveland Road “when he lost control of the truck and it rolled on its side.

“Our team is investigating how this occurred. We appreciate the quick response of the Loveland Fire Department. They did remove the windshield to help extricate the driver. The driver is sore but not seeking medical treatment at this time. No other vehicles were involved.”

A tow truck is now on scene and the truck has been uprighted, she added.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

