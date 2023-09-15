Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

The running of the wiener dogs at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati

Wiener dog race at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The annual running of the wiener dogs is a Zinzinnati Oktoberfest tradition where wiener dog owners bring their pets to race against one another, and some are usually dressed in costumes.

The races began around 11:30 a.m. on Friday and are a popular event for those attending the annual German festival in Downtown Cincinnati.

Watch the video above by FOX19 NOW Photojournalist Jason Maxwell for more on the story.

