The running of the wiener dogs at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The annual running of the wiener dogs is a Zinzinnati Oktoberfest tradition where wiener dog owners bring their pets to race against one another, and some are usually dressed in costumes.

The races began around 11:30 a.m. on Friday and are a popular event for those attending the annual German festival in Downtown Cincinnati.

