Teen arrested in Clifton fatal shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teenager was arrested Thursday in connection to the fatal shooting in Clifton, Cincinnati police announced.

Amier Henderson, 17, is accused of killing Michael James Jr., 25, in his vehicle on Sept. 10, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Tim Lanter.

Police responded to the 3400 block of Brookline Avenue around 1 p.m. that Sunday for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound dead in his vehicle, police said.

According to FOX19 NOW’s previous coverage, two suspects were seen running from the area.

With the assistance of the Shaker Heights Police Department, near Cleveland, officers were able to locate a suspect, now identified as Henderson.

This is an ongoing investigation.

