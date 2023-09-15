Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Tri-State school districts making plans after receiving state education report cards

Tri-State school districts making plans after receiving state education report cards
Tri-State school districts making plans after receiving state education report cards(WVVA)
By Megan O'Rourke
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several Tri-State schools are planning their next steps after failing to get a passing grade in report cards from the Ohio Department of Education.

This year, districts received a total score between one and five stars based on five different components:

  • Achievement is student performance on state tests and whether they met established state thresholds for grades three through 12.
  • Progress looks at the growth of all students by comparing last year’s state test scores to their performance on previous state tests.
  • Gap closing takes into consideration several data points to assess whether student subgroups based on race, ability, and economic status meet state standards
  • Early literacy which is all the information from third-grade reading tests, fourth-grade promotions, and literacy improvement from kindergarten to third grade.

Nearly 90% of school districts across the state received three stars or higher but several districts in the greater Cincinnati area didn’t meet the mark:

  • 2 stars: Cincinnati Public, Mt. Healthy, North College Hill and Middletown.
  • 2. 5 stars: Winton Woods, New Miami and Lockland

School leaders are looking at the positives in the report card and laying out plans to improve.

Middletown Superintendent Deborah Houser released this statement in response to her district’s results:

“We are celebrating growth in English Language Arts and math. That’s a reflection of the revitalization of our math program, and our focus on core instruction for English Language Arts,” Houser said. “We know we have work to do when it comes to achievement, but we’re on the right track for reading and math instruction with what we have implemented.”

If you would like to see your district’s report card, you can search this database for the full results.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Taylor Thompson will remain in the Montgomery County Jail until bond is posted or she has an...
Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian, police say
Molly Krebs pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the case of her...
Mom allowed to attend son’s funeral pleads guilty to charges in his death
A Kroger employee is under investigation by the Fremont Police Department for allegedly...
Kroger employee accused of smashing, throwing customer’s groceries at checkout stand
Jessica Taleff, 27, with her husband Glenn and their three children.
Mother of 3 killed because of one man’s ‘stupid decision,’ family says

Latest News

The Wichita Falls Police Department has extended the deadline to apply for the upcoming police...
Woman accused of breaking pipes at Xavier, causing flooding
Lakota School Board Member Isaac Adi testifies Friday in Butler County Common Pleas Court as he...
Lakota school board members testify against each other at protection order hearing
"Running of the Wieners" at Zinzinnati's Oktoberfest in Downtown (File photo from 2021).
The running of the wiener dogs at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati
A portion of one of Cincinnati’s most iconic buildings, Longworth Hall, may be changing hands,...
Longworth Hall may be changing hands to make way for Brent Spence Bridge Project