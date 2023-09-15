Tri-State school districts making plans after receiving state education report cards

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several Tri-State schools are planning their next steps after failing to get a passing grade in report cards from the Ohio Department of Education.

This year, districts received a total score between one and five stars based on five different components:

Achievement is student performance on state tests and whether they met established state thresholds for grades three through 12.

Progress looks at the growth of all students by comparing last year’s state test scores to their performance on previous state tests.

Gap closing takes into consideration several data points to assess whether student subgroups based on race, ability, and economic status meet state standards

Early literacy which is all the information from third-grade reading tests, fourth-grade promotions, and literacy improvement from kindergarten to third grade.

Nearly 90% of school districts across the state received three stars or higher but several districts in the greater Cincinnati area didn’t meet the mark:

2 stars: Cincinnati Public, Mt. Healthy, North College Hill and Middletown.

2. 5 stars: Winton Woods, New Miami and Lockland

School leaders are looking at the positives in the report card and laying out plans to improve.

Middletown Superintendent Deborah Houser released this statement in response to her district’s results:

“We are celebrating growth in English Language Arts and math. That’s a reflection of the revitalization of our math program, and our focus on core instruction for English Language Arts,” Houser said. “We know we have work to do when it comes to achievement, but we’re on the right track for reading and math instruction with what we have implemented.”

