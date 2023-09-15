Walgreens robbed at gunpoint near UC
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police confirm they are investigating an armed robbery at Walgreens near the University of Cincinnati.
Officers were called to the pharmacy on West Corry Street in Corryville around 4:40 a.m. Friday.
A male wearing a paper face mask brandished a long-barreled handgun, took the cash register and then fled in a white sedan, according to District 4 police.
The suspect remains at large.
No injuries were reported, police confirm.,
