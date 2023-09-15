Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

What's happening in Cincinnati Sept. 15-17?

Roebling Bridge
Roebling Bridge(Austin Olding)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Big events are taking place in the Tri-State this weekend, especially in Downtown Cincinnati.

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati kicked off Thursday night, and many streets downtown will be closed until Monday morning as more than 700,000 people gather for the second-largest Oktoberfest in the world.

Fifth Street will be closed between Walnut Street and Columbia Parkway for the big event, along with several other commonly used roads, such as Sycamore, Broadway, and Main Streets.

Oktoberfest will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati: Everything you need to know
In addition, a Cincinnati band will be returning home as the headliners for a two-day music festival at the ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park.

Starting Friday at 11:30 a.m., audiophiles will pile into the outdoor venue to listen to several alternative openers and one local band, The National, a 5-member ensemble with Cincinnati roots.

The band has picked up national recognition over the years as they have performed with big names in the music industry, such as Taylor Swift.

On Saturday, doors will open at 11 a.m. and the concert will end at 11 p.m.

As NFL Week 2 is in the works, the Cincinnati Bengals are preparing for their home opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at Paycor Stadium.

The Bengals are coming off of a tough loss against the Cleveland Browns from NFL Week 1 where they lost 24-3 in the 100th Battle of Ohio.

On Tuesday, the Bengals released offensive lineman La’El Collins who was once “a prized free agent,” according to FOX19 NOW’s previous story.

Reports say Collins started the season off on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

Currently, the Bengals are listed as 3.5-point favorites against the Ravens.

Kick-off for the game is at 1 p.m.

“The Big Bounce America” Tour is also in Cincinnati this weekend and next weekend with a 32-foot-tall, 16,000-square-foot bounce house.

On Sept. 16-17 and Sept. 22-24, people all over the Tri-State will be able to bounce for days on the “World’s Largest Bounce House” at the Olympian Club.

Tickets start a $22 for kids and there is an adults-only session for $45.

