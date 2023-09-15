Woman accused of breaking pipes at Xavier, causing flooding

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman allegedly broke a water pipe and trespassed on Xavier University property, according to campus police.

Stephanie Dickens, 49 years old, was accused of breaking a water pipe and severely damaging the building. Police said she had been on campus for around 40 hours after she had been found in a janitor’s closet in the Husman residence hall.

Xavier police accused her of breaking a water pipe and severely damaging the building. She was charged with vandalism and disorderly conduct.

Dickens was charged with criminal trespassing on Sept. 8 for another incident. She was accused of arguing with people who were removing items from her home after she was evicted and threatening to burn down the house.

