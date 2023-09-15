Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Woman accused of breaking pipes at Xavier, causing flooding

The Wichita Falls Police Department has extended the deadline to apply for the upcoming police...
The Wichita Falls Police Department has extended the deadline to apply for the upcoming police academy. (Source: KAUZ)((Source: KAUZ))
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman allegedly broke a water pipe and trespassed on Xavier University property, according to campus police.

Stephanie Dickens, 49 years old, was accused of breaking a water pipe and severely damaging the building. Police said she had been on campus for around 40 hours after she had been found in a janitor’s closet in the Husman residence hall.

Xavier police accused her of breaking a water pipe and severely damaging the building. She was charged with vandalism and disorderly conduct.

Dickens was charged with criminal trespassing on Sept. 8 for another incident. She was accused of arguing with people who were removing items from her home after she was evicted and threatening to burn down the house.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Taylor Thompson will remain in the Montgomery County Jail until bond is posted or she has an...
Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian, police say
Molly Krebs pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the case of her...
Mom allowed to attend son’s funeral pleads guilty to charges in his death
A Kroger employee is under investigation by the Fremont Police Department for allegedly...
Kroger employee accused of smashing, throwing customer’s groceries at checkout stand
Jessica Taleff, 27, with her husband Glenn and their three children.
Mother of 3 killed because of one man’s ‘stupid decision,’ family says

Latest News

Tri-State school districts making plans after receiving state education report cards
Tri-State school districts making plans after receiving state education report cards
Lakota School Board Member Isaac Adi testifies Friday in Butler County Common Pleas Court as he...
Lakota school board members testify against each other at protection order hearing
"Running of the Wieners" at Zinzinnati's Oktoberfest in Downtown (File photo from 2021).
The running of the wiener dogs at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati
A portion of one of Cincinnati’s most iconic buildings, Longworth Hall, may be changing hands,...
Longworth Hall may be changing hands to make way for Brent Spence Bridge Project