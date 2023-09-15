‘World’s Largest Bounce House’ comes to Cincinnati

Contests
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Get ready to bounce for days because “The Big Bounce America Tour” is in Cincinnati this weekend.

According to a news release, the tour includes the 32-foot tall, 16,000 square-foot “World’s Largest Bounce House.”

For the first time, the “Big Bounce America Tour” features a new area called Sports Slam with a customized sports arena filled with goals, nets, hoops, and more.

AirSpace is a space-themed area filled with friendly aliens, spaceships, and moon craters plus a 25-foot inflatable alien and a five-lane slide, the release says.

And there is a 900-foot-long obstacle course called “The Giant” which ends with a monster slide.

The tour will be in Cincinnati from Sept. 16-17 and Sept. 22-24 at the Olympian Club, 10054 Pippin Rd.

Tickets start a $22 for kids and there is an adults-only session for $45.

Advanced purchase is encouraged.

