Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

1 dead, suspect in custody after Goshen Township shooting

The shooting happened a few minutes before 2:15 a.m. on Ohio 28 near Lakeshore Drive, according...
The shooting happened a few minutes before 2:15 a.m. on Ohio 28 near Lakeshore Drive, according to the Goshen Township Police Department.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead, and a suspect is in custody following an early Saturday shooting.

The shooting happened a few minutes before 2:15 a.m. on Ohio 28 near Lakeshore Drive, according to the Goshen Township Police Department.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man dead, police said.

The suspect was found a “short time later” near Angilo’s Pizza, which is less than a quarter of a mile from the shooting scene, police explained.

The suspect had to be tased because he was resisting officers, according to Goshen Township police. He was then taken into custody.

Police said they have yet to find the gun used in the early morning shooting.

Anyone who lives in the area that finds a gun or a small white bag is urged to not touch them and call police at 513-732-2231.

Police have not identified the suspect or the person who was killed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Jonibek Rakhimov is accused of gross sexual imposition according to a police incident report.
DoorDash driver licked woman’s face during delivery, 911 caller says
On Nov. 24, 2022, troopers with KSP Post 5 responded to a fatal collision on US 42 in Ghent,...
1 arrested in connection with 2022 fatal crash in Kentucky, troopers say
Taylor Thompson will remain in the Montgomery County Jail until bond is posted or she has an...
Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian, police say
A Rumpke garbage truck wrecked on its side in the parking lot of Loveland Dairy Whip early...
Rumpke truck wrecks in parking lot of Loveland Dairy Whip

Latest News

The early Saturday crash near Kyles Lane had southbound traffic severely backed up on...
SB I-71/75 in NKY reopens following hours-long shutdown
The Final Quarter 9-15-23
Rene Munoz and Alex Gill hadn't seen each other in a year.
Marine surprises daughter with early homecoming and a car in Evansville
Marine surprises daughter with early homecoming and a car in Evansville
Marine surprises daughter with early homecoming and a car in Evansville