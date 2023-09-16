1 dead, suspect in custody after Goshen Township shooting

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead, and a suspect is in custody following an early Saturday shooting.

The shooting happened a few minutes before 2:15 a.m. on Ohio 28 near Lakeshore Drive, according to the Goshen Township Police Department.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man dead, police said.

The suspect was found a “short time later” near Angilo’s Pizza, which is less than a quarter of a mile from the shooting scene, police explained.

The suspect had to be tased because he was resisting officers, according to Goshen Township police. He was then taken into custody.

Police said they have yet to find the gun used in the early morning shooting.

Anyone who lives in the area that finds a gun or a small white bag is urged to not touch them and call police at 513-732-2231.

Police have not identified the suspect or the person who was killed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.