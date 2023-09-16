A.J. Green signs deal to retire a Bengal

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A.J. Green retired as a Cincinnati Bengal on Saturday.

A fan-favorite during his time in Cincinnati, Green signed a deal so that he could retire as a member of the team that drafted him No. 4 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft.

First class move for a first class Bengal. https://t.co/wfiONm9Zt5 — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) September 16, 2023

Green announced he was retiring on Feb. 6.

He spent all but two seasons of his NFL career with the Bengals.

Over the course of 10 seasons, one of which he was unable to play due to injury, Green lived up to the hype that came with him out of college.

Green began his NFL career with five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

He made the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven seasons. Green was also a second-team All-Pro selection in 2012 and 2013.

The veteran wide receiver accumulated 9,430 yards, 65 touchdowns, and 649 receptions during his time as a Bengal.

Green’s ranks in Bengals’ receiving history (minimum 100 games):

Receiving yards: 2nd (9,430)

Receptions: 2nd (649)

Touchdowns: 2nd (65)

Receptions per game: 1st (5.1)

Receiving yards per game: 1st (74.3)

Games played: 3rd (127)

100-yard receiving games: 1st (33)

After his final season with the Bengals in 2020, Green headed west and signed with the Arizona Cardinals.

He did not leave Cincinnati without thanking the fans who had supported him and wore No. 18 jerseys to Paul Brown Stadium.

“Wow.. my time with the Cincinnati Bengals has come to an end. What an amazing journey it’s been! I’d like to thank the Bengals organization for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to live out my dreams. It was truly an honor to wear those stripes. Thank you to the Brown family. I’m forever grateful.

“To the fans - it’s been 10 incredible years! You’ve been such an inspiration to me. Thank you for the continuous support and motivation. Seeing the stadium filled with fans rocking my jersey each game meant more to me than one can imagine. I was proud to represent y’all! It’s luv for life!

“This community has been so good to my family. THANK YOU for the beautiful memories. Wishing you all the best!”

In his first season with the Cardinals, Green had a resurgence as he tallied 848 receiving yards - his highest total since 2017.

In 2022, Green, at the age of 34, finished with 236 receiving yards in what would be his final NFL season.

The Bengals legend will most likely be a member of the team’s Ring of Honor in the future, but before then, he will return to the stadium where wowed fans for years.

Green will be the Bengals’ Ruler of the Jungle on Sunday when Cincinnati hosts the Baltimore Ravens.

Sunday’s game at Paycor Stadium starts at 1 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.