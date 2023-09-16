Isolated showers, thunder Sunday before work week warm up

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It was a pleasant day in the tri-state Saturday! The official high at CVG was 79° following a cool morning low of 51°.

Mostly cloudy skies move in Saturday night into Sunday, which will limit overnight lows in the mid-to-upper 50s. We can’t rule out a stray shower or a rumble of thunder - but that will be mainly east of Cincinnati.

Clouds continue to increase Saturday afternoon and evening with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A weak cold front moves through the tri-state Sunday, delivering isolated to widely scattered light showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Rainfall totals will generally be less than 0.10″, but localized spots may see higher amounts as we can’t rule out a brief downpour during the afternoon. Sunday’s high temperature will be limited because of the clouds and rain chances with highs only in the mid 70s.

Sunday night into Monday will see partial clearing which may allow for some light patchy fog development early Monday morning. This looks to be limited to river valleys or areas that see any brief downpours. Lows will dip into the low-to-mid 50s to start the week Monday morning.

Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s; the coolest day of the work week ahead!

Seasonable air moves in Tuesday with morning lows in the low 50s and highs in the upper 70s with sunshine. Above-normal temperatures move in as a dome of warmer air enters the Ohio Valley region. Wednesday is sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds for Thursday and Friday with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the low 80s.

Next weekend will continue to stay dry with morning lows in the low 60s and highs in the low 80s.

The climate outlook through the rest of the month of September features above-normal temperatures as well as near-to-slightly above-normal precipitation in the tri-state. What this means is expect high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s as well as the return of spotty showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms towards the end of the month.

