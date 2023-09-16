Contests
Man hit, killed by semi after walking into middle of I-75: Police

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. (WXIX) - A pedestrian is dead after police say he walked into the middle lane of southbound Interstate 75 and was hit by an oncoming semi.

The unidentified pedestrian, estimated to be in his mid-20s, was hit near Kyles Lane around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Kenton County Police Department.

Officers from Kenton County, Fort Mitchell, Fort Wright and Covington responded to the scene to investigate.

All southbound lanes were shut down by 4:30 a.m. as officers investigated the crash. The interstate was reopened just before 8 a.m.

After the pedestrian was hit, police said the semi stopped in the right emergency lane of I-75.

The pedestrian died at the scene, Kenton County police explained.

The crash remains under investigation.

Witnesses are asked to call Detective Andrew Kenner at 859-392-1979.

