Pleasant Weekend Forecast

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The weekend starts dry, but will end with light showers scattered across the FOX19 viewing area.

Saturday morning low temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s with a clear sky. As the day progresses clouds will increase but there will continue to be more sun than clouds. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s.

A weak cold front will move into the region late Saturday night and move through Sunday, delivering isolated to widely scattered light showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Rainfall totals will generally be less than 0.10″, but localized spots may see higher amounts.

For the Cincinnati Bengals game, just a chance of getting wet and NOT a repeat of Cleveland.

Next week will stay dry and warm up! Mostly sunny Monday through Wednesday with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the low 80s!

