Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Pleasant Weekend Forecast

logo
logo(WXIX)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The weekend starts dry, but will end with light showers scattered across the FOX19 viewing area.

Saturday morning low temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s with a clear sky. As the day progresses clouds will increase but there will continue to be more sun than clouds. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s.

A weak cold front will move into the region late Saturday night and move through Sunday, delivering isolated to widely scattered light showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Rainfall totals will generally be less than 0.10″, but localized spots may see higher amounts.

For the Cincinnati Bengals game, just a chance of getting wet and NOT a repeat of Cleveland.

Next week will stay dry and warm up! Mostly sunny Monday through Wednesday with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the low 80s!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Jonibek Rakhimov is accused of gross sexual imposition according to a police incident report.
Blue Ash police: DoorDash driver accused of gross sexual imposition
On Nov. 24, 2022, troopers with KSP Post 5 responded to a fatal collision on US 42 in Ghent,...
1 arrested in connection with 2022 fatal crash in Kentucky, troopers say
Taylor Thompson will remain in the Montgomery County Jail until bond is posted or she has an...
Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian, police say
A Rumpke garbage truck wrecked on its side in the parking lot of Loveland Dairy Whip early...
Rumpke truck wrecks in parking lot of Loveland Dairy Whip

Latest News

Steve Horstmeyer
Tolles Wetter dieses Wochenende - (Great Weather this Weekend)
Overnight Forecast
Overnight Forecast
Evening Forecast
Evening Forecast
Dry through Saturday, but isolated showers are possible Sunday ahead of a warm up next week!
Pleasant Friday ahead of light shower chances Sunday