Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Police: Suspect identified in overnight Goshen Township shooting

Goshen Township police said they found a man dead after responding to a shooting a few minutes...
Goshen Township police said they found a man dead after responding to a shooting a few minutes before 2:15 a.m. on Ohio 28 near Lakeshore Drive.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead, and a suspect is in custody following an early Saturday shooting.

Authorities arrested Brian Cansler, 30, of Blanchester, who is charged with murder in the shooting of Eli Wolfe, 30, of Goshen, according to the Goshen Township Police Department’s Facebook profile.

Police said the shooting happened a few minutes before 2:15 a.m. on Ohio 28 near Lakeshore Drive.

Wolfe was already dead when officers arrived at the scene, police said.

Cansler was found a “short time later” near Angilo’s Pizza, which is less than a quarter of a mile from the shooting scene, police explained.

Cansler had to be tased because he was resisting officers, according to Goshen Township police. He is currently in the Clermont County Jail, police said.

The Facebook post explained that police have yet to find the small caliber pistol used in the early morning shooting but recovered a small white bag.

Anyone who lives or works in the area and finds a gun is urged to not touch it and to call police at 513-732-2231.

