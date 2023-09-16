Shut down of all SB I-71/75 lanes in NKY nears 3 hours

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A crash on southbound Interstate 71/75 has shut down traffic completely for the last several hours.

The crash happened just before Kyles Lane around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s TRIMARC.

About an hour later, all southbound lanes of I-71/75 were closed.

A photo from a traffic camera at Kyles Lane showed police blocking a section of the interstate as a semi sat off the right shoulder. That semi was moved by 7:20 a.m.

Southbound I71/75 is shut down following a crash near Kyles Lane. (WXIX)

Details of the crash have not been released.

