Shut down of all SB I-71/75 lanes in NKY nears 3 hours
Sep. 16, 2023
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A crash on southbound Interstate 71/75 has shut down traffic completely for the last several hours.
The crash happened just before Kyles Lane around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s TRIMARC.
About an hour later, all southbound lanes of I-71/75 were closed.
A photo from a traffic camera at Kyles Lane showed police blocking a section of the interstate as a semi sat off the right shoulder. That semi was moved by 7:20 a.m.
Details of the crash have not been released.
