2 hurt including 1 critically in OVI crash on Columbia Parkway, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are hospitalized, including a critically hurt female passenger, in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Columbia Parkway and William Howard Taft Road, Cincinnati police tell FOX19 NOW.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

The woman was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what police say are life-threatening injuries.

The driver who police say is at fault was transported to the same hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police identified the driver as Alfredo Mendes, 45.

He is being charged with aggravated vehicular assault because this is a suspected OVI, police tell FOX19 NOW.

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.