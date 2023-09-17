20-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash, sheriff says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Preble County late Saturday, according to Sheriff Mike Simpson.

“Alcohol is likely a factor in this crash,” he wrote in a news release Sunday.

Peyton L. Shillingburg of Eaton failed to negotiate a curve as he drove a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle west on Eldorado-Whitewater Road around 11:23 p.m., the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The motorcycle ran off the left side of the road and hit a utility pole.

Shillingburg was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a helmet, sheriff’s officials say.

His body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy on Sunday.

