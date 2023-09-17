20-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash, sheriff says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Preble County late Saturday, according to Sheriff Mike Simpson.
“Alcohol is likely a factor in this crash,” he wrote in a news release Sunday.
Peyton L. Shillingburg of Eaton failed to negotiate a curve as he drove a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle west on Eldorado-Whitewater Road around 11:23 p.m., the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
The motorcycle ran off the left side of the road and hit a utility pole.
Shillingburg was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was not wearing a helmet, sheriff’s officials say.
His body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy on Sunday.
